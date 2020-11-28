DUBLIN – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center joined with the Wabash Church of God in Dublin and Community Church of Georgia in Macon to provide more than 100 boxes of food for local veterans. The event was held recently on the Dublin VAMC campus.
“In the midst of this pandemic, many families are struggling harder than they ever have before to provide for their families,” Medical Center Director David L. Whitmer said. “It warms my heart to see the community come together to provide for those in need.”
This will be the third food giveaway hosted by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center this year. So far this year, the Dublin VA donated nearly 1,000 boxes of food to veterans.
“It shows that even in our differences, we can come together as a unified front and help those in need,” the Rev. Reginald May of Wabash Church of God said. “In these difficult times all over our community, we can do better together to help those less fortunate than us. It speaks well of the city of Dublin as a whole.”
