DUBLIN — Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, based in Dublin, is conducting town hall meetings to keep its patient base, which includes middle and south Georgia, informed.
For those who missed the Albany meeting that took place Tuesday at American Legion Post 30, other chances will be available.
Another town hall is planned for today in Tifton at 5:30 p.m. at the VA clinic there, which is at 1824 Ridge Ave. North. David Whitmer, the medical center’s director, is expected to talk about the MISSION Act.
The MISSION Act is intended to “strengthen the VA’s ability to deliver trusted, easy-to-access, high-quality care at VA facilities, virtually through telehealth, and in your community.”
The meetings address in-network and non-VA health care issues, veterans’ homes, access to walk-in VA care and prescription drug procedures, among other veteran-related issues. The legislation’s formal name is the VA Maintaining Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act.
President Trump signed the MISSION Act into law on June 6, 2018, but there were changes in the program that became effective last month. More than 30 veteran service organizations endorsed the reform effort as it worked its way through legislative channels.
The MISSION Act is also expected to be discussed by Whitmer at a Brunswick town hall meeting at American Legion Post 9, at 4470 U.S. Highway 17 N., at 6 p.m. on July 18.
The Carl Vinson center has clinic sites in Albany, Brunswick, Macon, Milledgeville, Perry and Tifton. Town hall meetings were to have taken place in all these cites to share this message.
For more information on the legislation, visit https://militarybenefits.info/va-mission-act/. Further information on the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center can be found at https://www.dublin.va.gov/.