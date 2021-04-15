DUBLIN -- The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center was one of 12 approved VA medical centers and health care systems to receive a Fisher House for future construction via a competitive application process. Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Director David L. Whitmer announced the details to stakeholders Thursday in the parking lot adjacent to building 86, where the Fisher House is slated for future construction.
“Having a Fisher House on our campus will allow families to spend time with, and focus on, the long-term care and healing of veterans we treat at our medical center,” Whitmer said. “The Fisher House provides these families with quality lodging free of charge so they can concentrate on their loved ones and their health care instead of expensive lodging costs.”
“We estimate the construction or our proposed 16-room Fisher House to be approximately $6 million, half of which we are expected to raise via community donations,” Chief of Voluntary Services Keith Griffin, who led the team that prepared application for the Fisher House, said in a news release.
Interested persons can use the following link to support fundraising efforts: https://connect.fisherhouse.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=554, officials with the veterans center said.
The Fisher House will be built next to the hospice in Building 86 and will overlook Lake Leisure, providing visitors easy access to many of the areas where veterans are in residential treatment programs, as well as take advantage of the walking trails, fishing piers, and children’s playground nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.