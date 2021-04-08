DUBLIN – Officials with the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center here have announced that Dublin VA will provide its 25,000th COVID-19 vaccination this weekend.
“Providing 25,000 vaccinations is a phenomenal milestone we need to celebrate due to the outstanding teamwork of our staff,” VA center director David. L. Whitmer said in a news release. “Now that President Biden signed the SAVE LIVES Act into law, we began vaccinating all veterans, their spouses, and caregivers over age 18 immediately, which helps improve the safety for families and their communities from COVID-19.”
CVVAMC started its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in late December, first providing vaccines to veterans in the Community Living Center and the staff who care for them. As vaccine quantities became more available, new clinics opened in the population center of the center's 49-county catchment along the I-75 corridor. This included a vaccination clinic at the Macon Community Based Outpatient Clinic. In addition, the CVVAMC partnered with the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center in Warner Robins to vaccinate its largest veteran population center in Houston County.
Weekend clinics have been established at satellite locations in Albany, Tifton and Brunswick, which requires transport of the vaccine from CVVAMC to these locations located a few hours away. To increase COVID-19 vaccine efficiency, all satellite vaccine clinics will primarily use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires one dose. Moderna vaccines will be provided only to those who already received a first dose and are scheduled for their second.
The satellite vaccination clinics held in Brunswick and Albany on Saturday also will accept walk-ins to maximize vaccinations in those remote areas while making it easier for Veterans, spouses and caregivers to receive the vaccine.
“We provide health care to veterans in 49 counties, and it’s our ambitious goal to vaccinate every veteran, their spouses and caregivers,” Rosanna Wynne, CVVAMC's COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator said. “The best way for us to move past the pandemic together and get back to normal life is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Participants in the vaccination program must schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine by calling (800) 595-5229 or (478) 272-1210 ext. 2843.
Clinic hours of operation:
Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Main Auditorium, 1826 Veterans Blvd., Dublin
Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
--
Macon CBOC, 5566 Thomaston Road, Macon
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
--
Georgia VECTR Center, 1001 S. Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
--
Former Albany High School Cafeteria, 801 W. Residence Ave., Albany
April 10 walk-in clinic; April 17, April 24 (1st dose), April 25 (2nd dose)
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
--
Brunswick CBOC, 1111 Glynco Parkway, Building 2, Suite 200
April 10 walk-in clinic, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.