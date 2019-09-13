DUBLIN — In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center here is bringing awareness to its #BeThere campaign by encouraging community leaders, colleagues and veterans’ families and friends to help prevent suicide by showing support for those who may be going through a difficult time.
The Carl Vinson center has clinics in Albany, Tifton, Macon, Perry, Milledgeville and Brunswick.
Suicide is a complex national public health issue that affects communities nationwide, with more than 45,000 Americans, including more than 6,000 veterans, dying by suicide every year.
The VA is using a community-driven approach to prevent suicide and finding innovative ways to deliver support and care to all 20 million U.S. veterans, whenever and wherever they need it.
“The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is working hard to end veteran suicide, but we know that only about a third of veterans come to VA for health care,” Carl Vinson Medical Center Director David Whitmer said. “That’s why we need everyone in the community to get involved. This September, and all year, I encourage everyone to take a moment to be there for Veterans in need.
"One act of thoughtfulness can make a big difference and may even save a life.”
VA officials said everyone can play a role by learning to recognize warning signs, showing compassion and care to veterans in need, and offering support. Here are some actions anyone can take:
— Reach out to veterans. Send a check-in text, cook them dinner;
— Educate yourself on the warning signs of suicide, found on the Veterans Crisis Line website;
— Watch the free S.A.V.E. training video;
— Check out VA’s Social Media Safety Toolkit to learn how to recognize and respond to social media posts that may indicate emotional distress, feelings of crisis or thoughts of suicide;
— Contact VA’s Coaching Into Care program when worried about a veteran loved one. A licensed psychologist or social worker will provide guidance on motivating a loved one to seek support.
Veterans who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide and those who know a veteran in crisis can call the Veterans Crisis Line for confidential support available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press "1;" text to 838255, or chat online at veteranscrisisline.net/chat.