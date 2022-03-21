The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently honored Veterans Health Administration National HeRO Award winner Michelle D. Lord from Carl Vinson VA Medical Center for her contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently honored Veterans Health Administration National HeRO Award winner Michelle D. Lord from Carl Vinson VA Medical Center for her contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.
Special Photo: Carl Vinson VA Medical Center
Michelle D. Lord from Carl Vinson VA Medical Center was honored for her focus on patient safety and reducing harm to restore trust and ensure every veteran receives the high-quality care they deserve.
DUBLIN — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently honored Veterans Health Administration National HeRO Award winner Michelle D. Lord from Carl Vinson VA Medical Center for her contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.
VHA’s enterprisewide Journey to High Reliability aims to continuously improve its processes by maximizing patient safety and reducing harm to restore trust and ensure every veteran receives the high-quality care they deserve. The awardees are recognized for their safety efforts and process improvement initiatives to provide the best possible care to veterans every time.
“I am immensely proud of the work Michelle has accomplished,” Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Director Manuel Davila said in a news release. “Receiving a HeRO Award means our staff members have embraced High Reliability Principles and practices by continuously improving our processes to ensure VHA delivers the best care possible. Veterans have a champion on their side when it comes to Michelle.”
Ten teams and individuals were nominated by their leadership in one of five categories: clinical individual from a Veterans Integrated Service Network or Facility, non-clinical individual from a VISN or Facility, clinical team from a VISN or Facility, non-clinical team from a VISN or Facility, and individual or team from VHA Central Office.
The National HeRO Award is the highest level of HRO recognition available within VHA and is reserved to honor employees who advance VHA’s Journey to High Reliability through demonstration of VHA’s HRO Principles in action.
Learn more about VA’s Journey to High Reliability at VA National Center for Patient Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.