DUBLIN -- The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center will hold a town hall meeting via Facebook Live for veterans, their families and other stakeholders Thursday at 6 p.m. The main topic will be Phase 3 of the facility's pandemic protocol.
According to Medical Center Director David Whitmer, Phase 3 should start a little later this month and will include up to 75 percent of face-to-face appointments.
“Our medical center never closed during this time. Our telehealth program took up the task and continues to give the best possible health care,” Whitmer said in a news release. “As we move into Phase 3, I ask that all veterans maintain safe, physical distance, wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.”
Staff will be able to respond to any questions. The public forum will be broadcast over Facebook Live, so participants are reminded not to release any personal medical information in their comments. Patient advocates and leadership will be available to answer those questions offline.
