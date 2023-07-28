Carlee Russell turned herself in and has been charged with falsely reporting an incident

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell is seen in an image released by the Hoover, Alabama police department.

 Hoover Police Department

(CNN) — Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who called 911 to report a toddler walking along the highway and then vanished for 49 hours, turned herself in on Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old is being charged with falsely reporting to law enforcement officers and falsely reporting an incident, both misdemeanors.

