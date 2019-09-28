ALBANY — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Phoebe’s Carlton Breast Health Center will offer 100 free 3-D mammograms in October to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening.
Phoebe Sumter Medical Center is doing the same, offering 50 free 3-D mammograms to those who qualify.
“We are excited to be able to once again offer this opportunity to women in our community who otherwise might not get screened," Linda Whitten, manager of the Carlton Breast Health Center, said. "Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, which is why mammograms are vital to early breast cancer detection and successful treatment.”
The free 3-D mammograms will be provided to the first 100 eligible women who make appointments at the center. To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:
— Not have had a mammogram in the last 12 months;
— Age 40 or older;
— Not experiencing any breast problems;
— Uninsured;
— Not pregnant;
— Live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth for the Carlton center; Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Dooly, Webster, Stewart and Taylor counties for Phoebe Sumter;
— Must have a referring physician.
Carlton Breast Health Center began using 3-D mammography in November 2015. During a tomosynthesis exam, multiple, low-dose images of the breast are acquired at different angles.
The 3-D view of the breast tissue helps radiologists identify and characterize individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue. Tomosynthesis technology has a 40 percent higher invasive cancer detection rate than conventional 2-D mammography and provides up to a 40 percent reduction in false positive recalls.
The system also offers exceptionally sharp images and ergonomic design for patient comfort.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 268,600 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed and that nearly 41,760 people will lose their battle with the disease in this year.
The Carlton Breast Health Center urges women to remember breast cancer screenings are an important part of personal health. To schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800.
Scheduling for the free mammograms at Carlton will begin Tuesday, while scheduling begins at Phoebe Sumter on Monday.
To schedule an appointment at Phoebe Sumter, call Phoebe Sumter Patient Contact Center at (229) 931-1375.