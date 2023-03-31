Most of the big cats at Carole Baskin's Florida animal sanctuary profiled in Netflix's "Tiger King" series will be moving to a sanctuary in Arkansas and Big Cat Rescue's land will eventually be sold.

"Big Cat Rescue has entered into an agreement with Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, an accredited sanctuary in Arkansas, to move most of Big Cat Rescue's cats to Turpentine Creek where we will continue to fund their care for the rest of their lives," Howard Baskin, Carole Baskin's husband, said in a memo.

CNN's Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.

