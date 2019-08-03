ATLANTA -- Attorney General Chris Carr has offered more information to Georgia consumers following the recent Equifax Data Breach Settlement.
“Unfortunately, the effects of this data breach could be felt for years to come,” Carr said in a news release. “For this reason, we worked hard throughout settlement negotiations with Equifax to ensure that Georgia consumers had the option to select free credit monitoring services for a full decade. This long-term option is worth hundreds of dollars and offers comprehensive protections, which we believe are important for every consumer affected by the breach.”
Carr's office urged affected Georgia consumers to look closely at the protections afforded by the free credit monitoring service, which comes with identity theft insurance and restoration services. For consumers who have already chosen the cash option, the settlement administrator will email those consumers and provide them with the opportunity to either (1) submit additional information, or (2) utilize the free credit monitoring service instead. Consumers can also contact the settlement administrator directly.
Carr announced on July 22 that a coalition of 50 attorneys general, including 48 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, reached a settlement with Equifax as the result of an investigation into a massive 2017 data breach. Georgia played a leading role in this investigation which found that Equifax’s failure to maintain a reasonable security system enabled hackers to penetrate its systems, exposing the data of 56 percent of American adults — the largest-ever breach of consumer data.
The attorneys general secured a settlement with Equifax that includes a Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million, a $175 million payment to the states and injunctive relief, which also includes a significant financial commitment. This is the largest data breach enforcement action in history.