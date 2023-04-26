Carroll testifies: 'Donald Trump raped me and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen'

E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, Wednesday, April 26.

 Seth Wenig/AP

Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll took the stand Wednesday in her battery and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, testifying in chilling detail about the alleged sexual assault by the former president in a New York City department store.

"I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen," Carroll testified. "He lied and shattered my reputation and I'm here to try to get my life back."

