BAINBRIDGE — Visitors can become immersed in modern poetry through a reading by author Paisley Rekdal at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the ABAC Bainbridge Library. The reading is a part of the Carter Arts & Lecture Series presented by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Rekdal, the Poet Laureate of Utah, is a member of the Georgia Poetry Circuit and has authored 10 books including a collection of essays titled “The Night My Mother Met Bruce Lee,” and books of poetry including “Imaginary Vessels” and “Nightingale.”
Rekdal’s poems and essays frequent the national press, including the New York Times magazine and National Public Radio. Rekdal’s work has resulted in a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Fulbright Fellowship, and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship. She was also the recipient of a 2019 Academy of American Poets’ Poets Laureate Fellowship.
Next up in the Carter Arts & Lecture Series is the National Players’ production of “A Raisin in the Sun” on Feb. 7 at The Kirbo Center at ABAC Bainbridge.
The Thomas M. Kirbo and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation is the season sponsor for the series. First Port City Bank is the event sponsor, and Miles Realty Company is the preferred sponsor.
Adult tickets to Rekdal’s presentation are $5 each and can be purchased at arts.abac.edu. or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 243-6980. All ABAC students will be admitted free.
