ATLANTA — The Carter Center has announce that applications for journalists who are U.S. citizens and residents are now being accepted for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. Selected fellows will join a top-notch cohort of more than 225 fellows awarded over the past two decades.
The yearlong, nonresidential fellowships aim to equip journalists with resources to produce compelling and balanced reporting on mental health and substance use issues and to develop a diverse cohort of journalists who can effectively report on the topics across evolving and emerging platforms.
The application for the 2022-2023 Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism is available at cartercenter.org/mhjfellows.
Applications must be completed and submitted online. The deadline is April 6. Fellows will be announced in July on the Center's website. The 2022-2023 fellowship year begins in September 2022.
“Too often we only hear about mental health in the news following a crisis or tragic event," former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter said in a news release. "Yet every day, millions of Americans living with these illnesses go to work, care for their children, and contribute to their communities. They are valuable members of society, and their stories deserve to be told.”
Each U.S. fellow is awarded a $10,000 stipend, intensive training on behavioral health reporting, and networking opportunities with advisors and other fellows.
Fellows from across mediums pursue a range of innovative journalism projects that tackle some of society’s biggest behavioral health challenges and seek to drive change in their communities and help reduce stigma through storytelling.
Fellows are selected by a committee of current and former journalists, mental health experts, and the Fellowship Advisory Board, with an emphasis on diversity across ethnicity, geography, mediums, and the communities their fellowship projects will cover.
Fellows undertake timely projects that have a significant impact on their communities regarding mental health and substance use issues. In the past, projects have affected changes in services and public policies. Previous projects have investigated problems with psychiatric housing in hospitals that eventually led to a state Supreme Court ruling; inspired policymakers in a major American city to allocate millions of dollars to address homelessness, and exposed the complex and devastating mental health and substance use challenges faced by returning Iraq and Afghanistan veterans.
Fellowship projects have been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. They also have earned Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award, and awards from the Association of Health Care Journalists, Public Radio News Directors Inc., the American Psychiatric Association, Mental Health America and the National Alliance for Mental Illness.
The Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism are part of the Carter Center's Mental Health Program, which works around the world to improve access to mental health care and reduce stigma and discrimination against people with mental illnesses. The program is committed to providing journalists with the tools they need to report on behavioral health and distributes a Journalism Resource Guide on Behavioral Health so journalists can accurately cover stories that include behavioral health. Fellows’ reporting is curated on @CarterFellows on Twitter.
For additional inquiries, email carterfellows@cartercenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.