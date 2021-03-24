ATHENS -- Cassie Ann Kiggen has joined the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences in the role of chief communications officer.
As leader of the Office of Communications and Creative Services, Kiggen will develop strategic marketing and communications plans to elevate the college's national reputation and strengthen its position as a global thought leader. As a member of the college’s executive leadership team, Kiggen reports directly to CAES Dean and Director Nick T. Place.
“I am delighted to take on this tremendous opportunity to serve as the chief communications officer for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences," Kiggen said in a news release. "I am looking forward to working with Dean Place and CAES leadership to best promote and bolster the voice of UGA Extension, the students and alumni the college represents and serves, and CAES research."
Her responsibilities focus on initiating, directing and maintaining effective messaging strategy; issues and crisis management; public and media relations; internal communications, and marketing and content strategy.
“As a University of Georgia alum and Georgia native, I am especially grateful to be working alongside some of the most brilliant minds in agricultural and environmental sciences and to be leading a talented group of strategic marketers and storytelling professionals,” Kiggen added.
Kiggen earned a bachelor's degree from UGA's School of Public and International Affairs and a master's degree from American University's School of International Service. She joins UGA from her most current role as director of communications at the National Venture Capital Association in Washington, D.C., and previously served in marketing and communications roles for the United Nations Foundation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on the CAES Office of Communications and Creative Services, visit occs.caes.uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.