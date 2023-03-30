"Several casualties" are confirmed after two helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division crashed in southwestern Kentucky, the Army said without immediately disclosing how many Air Assault crewmembers were killed or injured.

Two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County near the Tennessee border, officials at nearby Fort Campbell said.

CNN's Nicky Robertson and Mitch McCluskey contributed to this report.

Tags