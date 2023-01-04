The death of a pope is a unique circumstance in the Catholic Church. The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pope in modern history to resign his position before his passing, is even more so.

As Catholics around the world prepare for his funeral and burial, Catholics in the United States are turning to a special set of prayers and displays of mourning that are reserved specifically for the death of one of the most important leaders in their faith.

