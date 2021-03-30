ALBANY -- Even as the COVID-19 patient count creeped back over 20 -- to 22 -- on Tuesday, local health care officials remained optimistic that vaccination efforts both locally and statewide are having enough of an impact to keep the deadly virus at bay.
With 21 COVID patients at Phoebe facilities in Albany (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital) and one in Americus (Phoebe Sumter Medical Center) at noon Tuesday, comments by local health care officials remained optimistic, if cautiously so.
“There’s lots of good news, good numbers to report,” Dr. Charles Ruis, medical director for Southwest Health District 8-2, said during a recent news conference with medical and elected leaders. “It was 10 times that number,” a few weeks ago.
Even so, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Emergency Medical Director Dr. James Black recommended that people continue to follow guidelines that include wearing face masks, social distancing and maintaining good hygiene practices, even those who have received shots.
“Just because you’re wearing your seat belt in your car doesn’t mean you don’t follow the traffic laws,” he said.
Still, it's hard for health care officials and workers as well as the community at large not to be encouraged by the latest numbers, which were more than five times greater just over a month ago. Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said the encouraging numbers -- and the current optimistic outlook -- are based largely on the number of people who have been vaccinated for the virus. Anyone older than 16 is now eligible to receive the vaccination in Georgia.
“We have plenty of vaccine supply and available appointments, and we want to get more shots in arms,” Steiner said late last week. “In addition to our main vaccination sites in Albany, Americus and Sylvester, we’re also offering vaccines to patients at most of our primary care clinics throughout southwest Georgia and to patients at the Phoebe Cancer Center when they come in for treatments or checkups.
“We are working diligently to make sure every southwest Georgian has access to a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones, and we want everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
