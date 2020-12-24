ALBANY —
Christmas 2020 will forever be known as the first “COVID Christmas,” as southwest Georgians join the rest of the Christian world in celebrating the birth of Jesus at a time that new coronavirus cases are setting records almost daily.
And while health care officials, first responders and others designated as priority recipients have begun to receive two COVID vaccines that were approved rapidly by federal officials after proving effective during testing, many the world over who are not set to receive one of the vaccinations any time soon say they will not miss out on traditional gatherings during this “most wonderful time of the year,” in spite of the warnings. Others, though, have decided to forego large celebrations with family and friends and traditional holiday trips in favor of intimate gatherings, their greetings to others in the family sent via phone calls and social media.
Still, Christians — and even those who reside more in the secular world — have carried on the traditions of their faith and of their desire to celebrate the season as best they can by shopping for gifts — online more so than ever — and decorating their homes with all the familiar trappings of the season.
While the centerpiece of the Christmas season is the birth of Christ, many churches still have not opened their doors to worshipers, instead holding services via social media platforms that allow for video presentations of services. And while some — often secretly — admit that they kinda like “going to church” in their pajamas, many lament the fact that they are unable to fellowship and enjoy the familiar, comforting surroundings of their church home and family.
One of those comforts enjoyed by many worshipers is the church building itself, where features like the stained-glass windows in First United Methodist Church of Albany provide a sense of beauty and peace in a world that has become frequently ugly and hectic. Of such comforts, Christmas 2020 will be remembered and celebrated.
