ATHENS -- Located in the historic Five Points neighborhood here, Condor Chocolates produces bean-to-bar chocolates, confections, gelato and beverages.
Brothers and co-owners Peter Dale, who graduated from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication in 1999, and Nicholas Dale, who graduated from UGA's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences in 2004, opened the city’s first specialty chocolate shop in 2014 as an homage to the world-class cacao of Ecuador.
Visitors can witness chocolate production while indulging in handcrafted desserts. In honor of World Chocolate Day, the UGA Alumni Association sat down with Peter Dale to learn more about this alumni-owned chocolate shop.
Tell us about your background.
We’re brothers, born, raised and educated in Athens. Nick worked in agriculture after graduating from UGA. His expertise has been invaluable in sourcing beans directly from Ecuador. I graduated with a journalism degree before realizing my passion for food. There’s still a storytelling piece of what we do, which relates to my experience at Grady College. We tell stories through food and beverage rather than the written word.
What advice would you give to an aspiring entrepreneur from UGA?
Lean into the UGA community for advice, support and a very loyal customer base.
What is Condor’s mission?
We bring people together through delicious and beautiful flavors. Crafted with pride and integrity, grown in Ecuador, made in Georgia, from our family to yours.
What product would you recommend to a first-timer at Condor?
The affogato. Meaning drowned in Italian, the affogato is a shot of espresso with a scoop of chocolate gelato. The gelato sandwich is also a perfect option for summer. It’s two cookies, filled with gelato and coated with cocoa nibs.
How has Condor grown?
Since opening in 2014, we have expanded chocolate-making to the Chase Street Warehouses, allowing us to make more products and reach more people. We also have a new café coming soon in downtown. Check it out.
Can you give us a sneak peek at any new products?
In a few weeks, we’re launching our Bulldog Bark, a milk chocolate bar with dried strawberries, pecans and cocoa nibs. With football season coming up, we’re excited to share a red and black product with our Dawgs.
How can alumni support Condor?
We love seeing alumni at the café. Our Bulldog bars and upcoming Bulldog Bark make great hostess gifts and stocking stuffers. Out-of-state alumni can shop for Condor at condorchocolates.com.
How is Condor celebrating World Chocolate Day?
Every day is World Chocolate Day at Condor Chocolates. But we will show our customers the whole chocolate production process from bean to bar.
