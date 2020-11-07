ALBANY -- After weathering the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, Dougherty County can celebrate some good news as the rates of transmission and hospitalizations have dropped.
But as the traditional celebratory holidays approach, members of the joint Albany-Dougherty Coronavirus Task Force cautioned people to temper that celebration with common sense.
The latest numbers from the state indicate a rate of infection of about 61 per 100,000 in population for the county, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said during a Friday news conference. However, the disease is spiking in 38 states, and the 10 states trending highest have all experienced a drop in temperatures. Health officials have warned that viruses spread more readily during cold weather.
For two consecutive days this week, the number of newly confirmed cases in the United States set new records, exceeding 100,000 on Thursday and then passing 125,000 on Friday. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 9.8 million, and nearly 240,000 Americans have died from complications of COVID-19.
“The White House task force has said the number could increase exponentially in the coming weeks if we don’t take precautions,” Dorough said. “The public is tired. I understand that.
“But the one thing the White House task force mentioned is they attributed this increase in numbers to decreased mitigation efforts. In other words, college campuses are open, people are going back to parties, we’re having gatherings, people are not (taking) the precautions.”
As the big year-end holidays approach, people can reach out to loved ones, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said, but as has been the case for other activities this year, he said those activities will need to be altered.
“What concerns me is will we apply common sense?” Cohilas said. “Everyone wants to spend time with their family. Everyone wants to eat Thanksgiving; they want to eat a turkey dinner; they want to see their mom, grandmother, their dad, they want to see their brothers and sisters.
“Frankly, those are things we need to do. We need to be able to do that.”
However, people cannot celebrate the holidays as they did in years past, Cohilas said. Gatherings should be limited in size, and people should take advantage of options such as phone apps that allow virtual communication.
“What I would just like to say is this: As opposed to having a family reunion-type gathering with 50 or 100 people like it was two years ago or a year ago, be different," he said. "Be smart. Find ways to connect. Enjoy your meals. Use safe measures. You don’t have to hug and kiss everybod,y and you can still limit your groups to a smaller group.”
“I think connection, in many ways, is more important than a lot of other things, and I think it helps sustain us. It helps with mental health issues, just controlling anxiety during uncertain and unprecedented times. So I think it’s important we do connect.”
Despite an apparent second wave hitting the nation at large, local conditions have remained stable, according to Dr. Steven Kitchen, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Since the spike in March, when there were 22 admissions per day of COVID-19 patients, the number has been below three per day for the past two months -- 2.5 per day in September and 2.3 per day in October.
“We’re averaging about two, two and a half new admissions per day, and those numbers have been pretty constant over the last 60 days or so,” Kitchen said. “The number hospitalized with COVID-19 in our health system has been relatively stable, in the low- to mid-30s (per day) for well over a month. That is fortunately a trend we are continuing to see at this time.”
Some of the patients currently being treated, mostly at an intensive care unit established at Phoebe’s facility on Palymra Road, are from other cities, Kitchen said.
As people gather for the holidays, he urged them not to forget the measures that have helped reduce the rate of transmission. That includes eschewing large gatherings.
“I do think going into the holiday season we need the support, love of family members and friends, although we may celebrate the holidays in a manner that’s a little bit different than we have in the past,” Kitchen said.
