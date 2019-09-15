Census to be focus of Albany Civil Rights Institute community night

ALBANY — The Albany Civil Rights Institute will host an information forum on the 2020 Census at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Cicily Florence and Thurmond Tillman will provide information on the importance of the census as well as how census data are used. In addition to the information forum, recruiters will be on hand to fill the jobs that will be vital to the census operations in Albany and Dougherty County.
“It is vitally important to the growth of our community that we not be undercounted in Dougherty County, especially in our minority and poverty-stricken areas," ACRI Executive Director Frank Wilson said. "Goods and services across the spectrum are determined by census information.”
This forum is open to the community. The institute, located at 326 W. Whitney Ave., can be contacted by calling (229) 432-1698.