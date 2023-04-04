Central Florida investigators seek public's help in solving shooting deaths of 3 teenage friends

Marion County, Florida, Sheriff Billy Woods speaks during a video statement on April 3.

 Marion County Sheriff's Office

Investigators in central Florida are asking the public for any information related to the deaths of three teenage friends being investigated as homicides after they were discovered with gunshot wounds in separate locations.

Fifteen detectives are working the case, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Tuesday, adding that no arrests have been made and investigators are "not ruling out anything."

