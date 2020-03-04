ALBANY -- Joann Jones held the brick paver engraved with her husband, Billy Jones', name etched into the stone with equal parts pride and sadness as her children and grandchildren gathered around her for a group photograph.
Billy Jones died last year of leukemia, and it was his namesake, Billy Jones III, who works in plant operations at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, who came up with the idea to purchase a paver and memorialize the family's patriarch.
"This means a lot to me," Joann Jones said. "It's an honor to have his name forever placed out there among the other people honored by Phoebe."
Seventy-two pavers, honoring Phoebe retirees and volunteers as well as others from the community, were dedicated at the 28th Celebration of Life ceremony held in the Wetherbee Lobby of the hospital each year by the Phoebe Foundation to raise funds for the hospital's Chaplaincy Program. Foundation Board Chairman Rick Doherty said the addition of the 72 new pavers will bring the total number of honoraria to more than 3,000.
"Talk about love and gratitude; there's a lot of that out there in those bricks," Doherty said during opening remarks.
Phoebe Plant Operations Manager Brian Gresham offered a touching memorial to late employee Ben and his mother, Mimi Howard, referring to the once beloved employee as "Mimi's Miracle." Phoebe Physicians Chief Administrative Officer Don Martin paid tribute to Dr. Walter Erhardt, whom Martin said had served the community for more than 30 years.
Tony Welch, Phoebe's senior vice president and chief human resources officer, noted the rapid passage of time since last year's Celebration of Life ceremony, which he said was his introduction to the hospital's close relationship with the community it serves.
"This ceremony is the first I ever had the pleasure of being a part of when I joined Phoebe," Welch said. "I've come to understand the meaning and the importance placed on the term 'Phoebe Family.'
"The 25 retirees we honor with pavers today gave 828 years of service. That's just an incredible, unbelievable number. It's like (Phoebe Health System CEO) Scott (Steiner) says during orientation: 'At this hospital, there are two types of employees: those who take care of patients and those who support the employees who take care of the patients.' Every person we honor today touched a lot of lives in this community."
Marcy McCarty and Anita Lime-Sims provided special music on behalf of Mimi Howard. The three are close friends, McCarty said.
