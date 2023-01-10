The mother of a 6-year-old boy who authorities say shot his teacher at a Virginia elementary school could face charges, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Tuesday.

"I think that is certainly a possibility," Drew told "CNN This Morning," a day after police confirmed the boy took the firearm from his home and brought it to school in his backpack Friday before allegedly opening fire in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, wounding a teacher and sending her to the hospital.

