The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continued Thursday with testimony about the disgraced attorney's alleged financial crimes, which prosecutors have suggested were about to be revealed when Murdaugh allegedly killed his wife and son in an effort to distract from those schemes.

The testimony of Jeanne Seckinger, the chief financial officer of Murdaugh's law firm, was heard Thursday morning without the jury present as Judge Clifton Newman weighs whether to allow the state to present the evidence of the alleged financial crimes, for which Murdaugh faces 99 charges separate from the murder case.

