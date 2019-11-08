ALBANY — Sitting down with newly elected Albany Commission member Chad Warbington at his Albany business Shutters Plus Inc. almost feels like having a seat at a kitchen table.
That’s because the showroom at the office of the incoming Ward IV commissioner contains a table and chairs.
Although there was no coffee at the table when he sat down with a Herald reporter, Warbington, who takes office in January, was hyper as he discussed his excitement at winning Tuesday's municipal election by 20 votes over incumbent Roger Marietta and at the job ahead.
On Friday, Warbington said he started realizing that he will be stepping into the role and said he has started focusing on some of the issues that the city faces, including crime, housing shortage and the sense that Albany is in decline.
“It definitely has set in,” he said. “My eyes and ears are open. People are already sharing ideas with me. I’m excited to start getting involved.”
Warbington said he has great respect for Albany Police Chief Michael Persley and the men and women who serve in the department and would like to meet with them to learn about the issues driving crime and a shortage of officers.
“The first thing I want to do (is) understand the crime and just the police situation,” he said. “That’s really what you hear about throughout the community. I think I have some ideas. I want to talk to the professionals and know what I can do to help.”
As part of the learning process, Warbington said he wants to do some ride-alongs with officers on the streets as well as talk to the police leadership.
While Lee County has been the site for recent residential growth in the area, Warbington said that Albany has selling points and locations that housing developers could find attractive for building single-family homes.
“We are set up with infrastructure,” he said. “Whether it’s sewer, water, gas — even telecom. That’s what developers like to hear. That’s something Albany needs, (to) advertise, play to our strength. There are opportunities to develop within the city limits.”
Similarly, Albany business, at least in certain sectors, has been in decline. Warbington gave as an example the closed stores and restaurants on South Slappey Boulevard, many of which have long been vacant.
“I just want to know what’s going on,” he said. “Why are so many businesses closed and why aren’t they being backfilled? I want to know what it would take for (developers) to invest in Albany. I want to talk to business owners, and I want to talk to investors.’
Another complaint commonly heard in Albany involves the cost of utility services, and that is another issue about which Warbington wants to learn more. Specifically, that involves learning whether the complaint is valid or the city just needs to do a better job communicating its side of the story.
“I’m a numbers guy,” he said. “I’m a businessman. I would like to see the numbers and really see what people feel. Also, as leadership, we’ve got to listen to people. As leadership, you’ve got to deal with that. We’ve got to renew their trust and renew their faith.”
Despite the serious issues facing the city, which has been losing population over the past several years, the situation is not all doom and gloom, according to Warbington.
“There are some good things going on in Albany,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to sell Albany for jobs, for real estate development. We’ve got to sell Albany as a place for people to move or to stay.”