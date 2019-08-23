ALBANY – Dougherty County’s got talent – young talent – and on Thursday many of these under-40 leaders were recognized during a reception at a downtown Albany restaurant.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists for Albany Under 40 at The Flint restaurant.
Those selected showed not just talent in their field, but also a commitment to the community, Barbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce told the winners and audience. Their abilities and that commitment make them vital to the future of the city and county.
“The Albany area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation and through their commitment to building a stronger region,” she said. “We’re honored to recognize these diverse, outstanding professionals and proud they’ve chosen to live, work and invest in the Albany area.”
Selected as category winners were Jessica Nicole Dorsey in the Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism and Hospitality category; Jeffrey Cooley Jr. in the Civics, Defense, Government and Public Affairs category; Adam Hutchins in the Financial and Insurance Services category; Brandy Church in the Journalism, Marketing and Public Relations category; Elicia Nicole Hargrove in the Legal category; Nick Cribb in the Manufacturing, Service Industries, Energy and Architecture category; Dr. Jordan Knoefler in the Medicine and Health Care category; Mary Martinez-Allen in the Nonprofit category; Jacqueline Nicholson in the Sports, Wellness and Fitness category; Chakea L. Robinson-Shaw in the Technology category; and Jacqueline Entz Shores in the Youth and Education category.
The 29 category finalists were:
• Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism and Hospitality: Dorsey, IHeart Media; Lindsey Stewart, Deerfield-Windsor School; Santayana V. Harris, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
• Civics, Defense, Government and Public Affairs: Cooley, Marine Corps Logistics Command; Ginger Faircloth, Georgia Department of Labor; Kathryn Dunnam Harden, Hall Booth Smith P.C.
• Financial and Insurance Services: Hutchins, Hutchins Clenney Rumsey Huckaby P.C.; Taylor Jenkins, Flint Community Bank; Victor C. Sullivan IV, Sullivan Wealth Management Group/Wells Fargo Advisors.
• Journalism, Marketing and Public Relations: Church, Albany Area Primary Health Care; Kerri Copello, Fox 31 News; Morgan Burnette, Chehaw Park.
• Legal: Hargrove, Office of the Public Defender; Ben Haggerty, Gardner Willis Sweat Plaire & Wilson; Robert Louis Douglas III, Mauldin & Jenkins.
• Manufacturing, Service Industries, Energy and Architecture: Cribb, Sam Service; Mike Gonzalez, Pro Outdoor.
• Medicine and Health Care: Knoefler, Phoebe Orthopedics; Lisa Yvonne Stephens, Albany Technical College; Purvis Collier II, Albany Area Primary Healthcare.
• Nonprofit: Martinez-Allen, Lily Pad SANE Center; Carla J. Hawkins, Queens-R-Us; Shaundra McCloud-Stephens, Liberty House of Albany.
• Sports, Wellness and Fitness: Nicholson, Albany State University.
• Technology: Robinson-Shaw, Albany Technical College; John L. Dawson Jr., City of Albany.
• Youth and Education: Shores, Chehaw Park; Dorcas Zipporah Hardwick, Dougherty County School System; Rose Love, P3 Legacy Foundation.