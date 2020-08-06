TIFTON – Generally speaking, a lot of people are not proponents of participation trophies. However, the 17th annual Champions of Hope Sporting Clays tournament planned here Sept. 26, is one of the rare exceptions to this philosophy.
Today the term champion is generally defined as, “the victor in an open contest.” However, the original definition was, “one who fights on behalf of another; one who defends a person or principal.”
This year’s sporting clays event is special in that it will be held at a private property not generally open to the public. The Champions of Hope tournament will also be the inaugural shoot for the 15-station automated course recently created at Big Creek Plantation in Irwin County.
The proceeds from the event will benefit Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House in support of their victim’s assistance programs for those who have been harmed by family violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. The organization, founded in 2002, is the only state-certified program in south Georgia and one of only three in the state.
Ruth’s Cottage is a domestic violence prevention program with a 25-bed emergency shelter for women and children. Residents can stay for up to six weeks. During this period, shelter staff work with them to set goals and make plans that will lead to living a safe life when they leave the shelter. During their stay, all basic needs, including emotional and educational support, are provided through referrals to area agencies and support groups.
The Patticake House joined Ruth’s Cottage domestic violence program in 2005 to create a dual agency with two state-certified programs. The house is a child advocacy center providing forensic interviews for children who are suspected to have been victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, or have witnessed severe family violence. The children served with a forensic interview must be referred by one or more of the following agencies: law enforcement, Department of Family and Children Services or a district attorney office. Last year, 132 forensic interviews were conducted. Of these interviews, 100 were female and 32 were male.
“In 2019, we received 839 calls to our crisis line for assistance with domestic violence or sexual abuse," Nancy D. Bryan, executive director of Ruth’s Cottage and The Pancake House, said. "We had 139 individuals reside in our shelters; 90 were adults and 49 were children. At that time, the shelter was only a 12-bed facility."
Having more than doubled the facility's capacity, those numbers will definitely be higher this year.
“Of the 839 calls we received, 468 people requested temporary restraining orders with the assistance of the program’s legal advocates,” Bryan said. “Of those, 172 requests were granted.”
Those who do not receive one are offered education and assistance aimed at making their life safer while they continue to live in the community.
The numbers that Bryan provided are even more significant when one notes they account only for those cases of abuse that are reported or identified in the Tifton Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Tift, Turner, Irwin and Worth counties.
These numbers are expected to be higher as a result of COVID-19. Bryan said officials are seeing an increase in child-on-child abuses, as many children are being left in the care of other children while schools and day care centers are closed. She said she expects reports of abuse to climb once COVID restrictions are loosened.
The majority of reports come from schools and after-school programs at which children are able to confide in someone who is not part of the abusive situation. Currently, the only other way acts of abuse are being identified is if someone walks in during the assault.
“The course we will be shooting this year is a much more difficult course than we have shot in the past,” Bryan said.
So, shooters are encouraged to break out their shotguns and step up to the challenge, knowing regardless of their score they will have earned the title of “champion.” There will be an overall male, female and youth winner receiving cash awards and other shooters will be scored in flights with prizes being awarded to high-scoring shooters. For more information, visit the organization’s website, www.StopTheHurtGA.org, or contact RCPH at (229) 387-9697 or by email at mmcdaniel@rcph.net.
