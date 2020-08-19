TIFTON – Ruth’s Cottage and the Pancake House announced Tuesday that the 17th annual Championship of Hope Sporting Clays Tournament has been postponed. This signature fundraising event was scheduled for Sept. 26 at Big Creek Plantation in Irwin County.
Concern for the safety of participants and their families in regard to the current COVID-19 outbreak resulted in rescheduling the event for April 17, 2021. All donations, raffle tickets, and registrations sold will be honored toward the 2021 event.
Event sponsors urge supporters to take advantage of the extra time afforded by the postponement to put this event on your 2021 calendar.
