The College Board is making changes to the framework of its Advanced Placement African American Studies course for high school students amid criticism from Florida's influential Republican governor and others who have accused the program of imposing a "political agenda."

The board, a non-profit that oversees AP coursework and administers the SAT college admissions test, didn't specify what would change about the course, saying details would be determined in the coming months.

