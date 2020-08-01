blakely rotary.jpg

Terry Rouse of Thomasville, center, who serves as the assistant district governor of District 6900 of Rotary International, performed the passing of the gavel ceremony at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Blakely. At left is new club president Bronwyn Ragan-Martin. At right is Lori Haddock, the club's outgoing president. Ragan-Martin is superintendent of the Early County School District.

 Special Photo

BLAKELY -- Terry Rouse of Thomasville, who serves as the assistant district governor of District 6900 of Rotary International, performed the passing of the gavel ceremony at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Blakely. At left is new club president Bronwyn Ragan-Martin. At right is Lori Haddock, the club's outgoing president. Ragan-Martin is superintendent of the Early County School District.

