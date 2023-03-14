Clashes between Pakistani police and Imran Khan's supporters escalated outside the former prime minister's home in Lahore on Wednesday as officers failed to arrest the embattled opposition leader for not showing up to court on corruption charges.

The doorstep of Khan's home in the eastern city remained a battleground on Wednesday as riot police swarmed the wider Zaman Park neighborhood and the violence stretched into a second day.

CNN's Azaz Syed contributed to this report.

