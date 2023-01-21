Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week.

They each face four felony charges: domestic terrorism, arson in the first degree, criminal damage in the second degree and interference with government property, according to police.

Recommended for you

CNN's Sharif Paget, Pamela Kirkland, Hannah Sarisohn, Kiley Westhoff and Joe Sutton also contributed to this report.

Tags