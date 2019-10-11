ALBANY — An elderly woman traveling in a white sedan was killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon at the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Madison Street.
Phyllis Banks, spokeswoman for the Albany Police Department, said the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a black van T-boned the sedan at the intersection.
Several cars were involved in the accident, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. The APD responded to the scene along with Dougherty County EMS, Albany Fire Department and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Banks later released an update saying that a black 2015 Dodge Caravan driven by Roy Edward Bolin, 40; a silver 2018 Honda Accord driven by Morgan Bronner, 31; a white 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Rushie Bridges, 92; and a black 2007 Honda Civic driven by James Barwick III, 28, were involved in the wreck.
Banks said Bolin and Bronner were traveling west on Oglethorpe with Bolin traveling behind. Bridges was stopped headed south on Madison while Barwick was traveling east on Oglethorpe approaching the intersection with Madison.
The traffic signal turned green for vehicles on Madison, and Bolin struck Bronner on the rear and continued traveling west. Barwick stopped for the red traffic signal, and Bridges began traveling south and was struck by Bolin while running the red traffic signal.
Bolin's vehicle spun counter-clockwise and struck Barwick. Bridges sustained fatal injuries, and Bronner had complaints of injuries and was transported by Dougherty EMS for treatment.
Bolin was arrested and transported to the Dougherty County Jail on the charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, hit and run, reckless driving, red light violation, following too closely and open container.
Bolin's total bond was at $13,700 on Friday morning, records from the jail show. The crash remains under investigation.