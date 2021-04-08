ALBANY -- Vehicle charging stations coming soon to downtown Albany will allow drivers to get a jolt for a Bolt or leave the Leaf for a charge of current with the arrival of electric vehicle stations.
The three charging stations have been installed at Front Street and Broad Avenue, convenient for travelers staying at the Hilton Garden Inn, taking in the sights at RiverFront Park or stopping at a restaurant or the Pretoria Fields Collective Brewery.
That location was intentional as it fits within what the industry refers to as “destination charging” -- putting stations where people can take advantage of the service, said Albany Assistant City Manager Ken Stock.
“You put a charger at a location that is somebody’s destination, where they’re doing things, shopping, eating, where they’re staying,” he said. “Their vehicle can be charging at the same time.”
Of the three stations in place, one is a direct current fast-charger capable of charging a battery in about two hours and the other two are Level 2 chargers that take up to eight hours to deliver a slow charge.
Blink Charging will purchase electricity through the city for the two Level 2 stations and also share a portion of the proceeds from sales.
“It’s a win-win for the city,” Stock said. “The city not only makes the sale of the energy, but it gets a revenue share.”
The company also provided at no cost the direct current unit, which costs about $30,000. The city will collect money from sales for that charger and pay Blink Charging a fee each time it is used by a customer.
Purchases are made by credit or debit card.
“It’s the same as buying gas, just no cash option,” Stock said.
Mayor Bo Dorough, who made promotion of clean energy part of his campaign in 2019, broached the idea for the stations.
“He asked me to do some research,” Stock said. “This is something I came up with. Certainly it made sense to do this as a market study, so to speak.”
If the chargers prove popular, the city will look at other locations where they could be convenient for owners of electric vehicles.
The city has purchased several hybrid electric/gasoline cars for the Albany Police Department, and Dorough said he would like to promote electric or hybrid cars to other departments when those vehicles are economically feasible. The hybrid cars in use came with a higher initial price tag, but when the cost of fuel is factored in are expected to save the city money.
Electric-powered cars can range in price from around $37,000 for the Chevrolet Bolt to $105,150 for a Porsche Taycan 4S, according to the car-purchasing website edmunds.com, with several, including a Ford Mustang model, falling in between.
Charging stations are needed to give prospective buyers of the vehicles the infrastructure they need to feel confident about buying them, the mayor said.
“It’s a chicken or the egg dilemma, because people are asking why am I going to buy an electric car if there aren’t charging stations, and the city is asking why would we build charging stations if there aren’t any electric vehicles,” Dorough said.
During his time campaigning for office, the Albany mayor said he encountered owners of electric vehicles in the community.
“I remember knocking on doors and seeing cars with extension cords on them,” he said.
The infrastructure bill that has been proposed by President Biden calls for the installation of 500,000 chargers for electric vehicles by 2030, something Stock and Dorough said could increase their use, if it is approved.
“I think in the next few years you’re going to see them be a larger (presence),” Dorough said.
The city of Albany has pursued clean energy transportation options with the purchase its first compressed natural gas transit buses in 2016. With the help of federal grants, it has replaced most of the diesel models.
The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week for the electric vehicle charging stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.