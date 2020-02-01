There are some people who are very good at giving directions -- they can tell you where something is and how to get there. Thankfully, we have a God who is “perfect in knowledge” (Job 37:16), for “His way is perfect.” (Psalm 18:30) When He tells us where something is and how to get there (especially the most important directions of all, which concern the salvation of our souls), we can be confident that His Word will be precise and understandable. Let us observe just how clear God’s directions are.
First, God tells us where we must be in order to saved. The Bible emphatically teaches “all spiritual blessings are in Christ.” (Ephesians 1:3) What are those “spiritual blessings?” Are they all that important? Consider a few:
• In Christ is “redemption” (Colossians 1:13-14; Ephesians 1:7)
• In Christ is “the forgiveness of sins” (Ephesians 1:7)
• In Christ is “an inheritance” (Ephesians 1:11)
• In Christ is “no condemnation” (Romans 8:1)
• In Christ is “sanctification” (1 Corinthians 1:2)
• In Christ is “hope” (1 Corinthians 15:19)
• In Christ are “all the promises of God” (2 Corinthians 1:20)
• In Christ is “a new creation” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
• In Christ is “grace” (2 Timothy 2:1)
• In Christ is “eternal life” (1 John 5:11)
• In Christ is “salvation” (2 Timothy 2:10)
Think about that list. Realize that it is not even all of the spiritual blessings found in Scripture. Ask yourself, “Do I need to be ‘in Christ?'”
Second, God tells us what is not “in Christ.” By implication, we can know that those who are outside of Christ have no redemption, forgiveness of sins, inheritance, sanctification, hope, promises of God, grace, eternal life or salvation. In fact, they have all condemnation, for they are not a new creation in Christ. Think about that list now from this perspective. Ask yourself again, “Do I need to be ‘in Christ’?” Absolutely. But, how?
Third, God tells us how to get “into Christ.” Thankfully, God’s directions are precise and understandable. “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ.” (Galatians 3:27; see also Romans 6:3) Those two verses emphatically teach that baptism is the only one way into Christ. Before baptism, one is outside of Christ and deficient of every spiritual blessing. Only when a penitent believer is baptized does he move from being outside of Christ to now being “in Christ,” wherein are all spiritual blessings, including salvation. Ask yourself, “Am I ‘in Christ?'” If not, today can be that day.
