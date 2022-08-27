Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, has picked as his running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, the head of the teachers union in Miami-Dade County, in a clear sign that he intends to put education at the center of his campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist announced Hernández-Mats as his nominee for lieutenant governor on Saturday at a middle school in Hialeah, capping a week that saw him win the party's nomination to take on DeSantis in November.

