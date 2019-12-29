Editor's Note: Part of an ongoing series about crime and punishment in Albany, Dougherty County and southwest Georgia.
ALBANY -- Southwest Georgia government officials, from Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan to Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley to Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, have referred to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, as an ace-up-the-sleeve bargaining chip when it comes to fighting crime in the city.
"The minute you mention federal charges, criminals get more cooperative," Subadan said during a conversation about crime in the city of Albany. "Their lawyers know -- and they know -- that once you get charged in the federal system, there is no parole."
Peeler, a Marietta native who cut his judicial teeth with the prestigious Atlanta-based King & Spalding law firm, was appointed to serve as the U.S. Attorney for Georgia's Middle District by President Trump, and by all accounts his work with local law enforcement agencies in the district -- which stretches on a wide diagonal from the southwestern corner of the state to the northeast corner and includes the cities of Albany, Athens, Columbus, Macon and Valdosta -- has helped build optimism that the fight against crime doesn't have to be a losing one.
The unassuming and congenial Peeler, whose family lives in Albany, told a civic club recently that there is no magic bullet, so to speak, that will eradicate crime in high-poverty communities like the largest cities in the state's Middle District.
"Despite what some may think, you can't prosecute your way out of a violent crime problem," Peeler said. "What you have to do is address the crime by punishing the lawbreakers -- a person cannot commit a crime if he's behind bars, and there is a small percentage of the population in every community that needs to be removed from the population.
"But you also have to look down the road, find ways to prevent young people from ever starting a criminal career. Because the good people in a community -- the people who don't commit crimes, who do things the right way -- deserve a safe neighborhood. That's the motivation for me and my office to keep our foot on the gas in the fight against crime."
With violent crime rates in three of the largest cities in his jurisdiction -- Albany, Columbus and Macon -- nearly three times greater per 100,000 people than the national average (15.2% in Albany, 14.5% in Columbus, 14.4% in Macon, compared to a national average of 5.3%) Peeler says he knows he and his staff of 32 attorneys and 45 support personnel will need plenty of fuel to keep that engine tuned up and running.
But he told the civic club audience that the root causes of crime go beyond the so-called "criminal element" that has settled in a specific area. Socio-economic factors, he says, have to be considered and dealt with if a community is serious about combating crime.
"You look at the largest cities in the Middle District — Albany, Columbus and Macon — and they all have the same problems: poverty, issues with the school system, graduation rates, lack of jobs," he said. "And with those kinds of issues, you have the same kinds of crime issues: guns, drugs and gangs."
With such similarities, Peeler said his approach to cutting crime is to target those root causes.
"We have, essentially, four priorities," he said. "That is to reduce violent crime, reduce drug overdose deaths, end public corruption and end fraud. Within the parameters of those priorities, 70% of the crimes we deal with have to do with guns, drugs and gangs; 10% with white-collar crime; 10% with immigration issues, and 10% with police corruption.
"And since the overwhelming number of cases we deal with involve guns, drugs and gangs, we try to identify the most violent individuals in a community and remove them from those neighborhoods. Those are the criminals who have the biggest impact. Our primary targets are (individuals who have) gang affiliation, a history of violent criminal activity, are drug traffickers or have a history of domestic violence."
Working with law enforcement agencies in the Middle District, as well as the federal FBI, DEA, ATF, Homeland Security, ICE and the IRS, Peeler and his staff helped prosecute some 450 such defendants over the past year, 25 percent of those in Albany, Macon and Columbus.
Driving much of the criminal activity in the Middle District, throughout Georgia and in the nation, Peeler said, is the national opioid crisis.
"Believe me, the opioid crisis is very real," the U.S. Attorney said. "The increase in the Middle District has been astronomical, 245%, just since 2017. And Dougherty County is one of the counties at risk. In 2017, none of the counties in the Middle District was among the Top 10 in the state for ER visits related to opioids. Now, we have Bibb, Dougherty, Houston, Lowndes and Muscogee counties all in the Top 10."
Even though he was appointed to his office by the sitting Republican president, Peeler said politics does not enter into his way of doing business.
"Yes, this is a political appointment, but it's not a political position," he said. "What we do is bipartisan because crime is bipartisan. Our focus at all levels of criminal activity -- from street gangs to white-collar crime -- is threefold: prevention, enforcement and re-entry. About 60% of offenders re-offend, especially in areas and among individuals with less education, a younger criminal history and drug abuse problems.
"The approach we have in our office -- and what I think is the most successful approach -- is to use all of our collective resources to work together. It's got to be all hands on deck. I've heard people say this agency or that agency isn't doing its job, or this court system is ineffective. But no one agency or issue is to blame. And no one agency can fix our issues. We've got to tackle these challenges together, and even then we're not going to solve them overnight. In the end, we all want the same things: to feel safe in our communities and to see that justice is served."