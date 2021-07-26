TUSKEGEE, Ala. -- The Tuskegee University Board of Trustees announced recently that interim President Charlotte Morris has been elected the ninth president of Tuskegee University, effective Aug. 1.
The board sought the input of myriad internal and external stakeholders and arrived at the decision to seat Morris as the new leader of Tuskegee. She will be the second-ever female president of the university, following her predecessor, Lily McNair.
“Dr. Morris has garnered the credibility and respect of key stakeholders across the state and around the country during her near 30 years serving the Tuskegee community,” Board of Trustees Chair Norma Clayton said. “Considering her strong past performance and effective leadership, the Board of Trustees is delighted that Dr. Morris will continue to serve this institution. She understands the needs of this university today – putting the students first – and is the right leader for tomorrow and beyond.”
For more than three decades, Morris has served in several roles at Tuskegee, including chief of staff to the fifth President and secretary to the Board of Trustees. As chief of staff, she assisted in the development and implementation of a successful $169 million capital campaign in 2005. Most recently during her tenure, Morris also served as the director of the university’s Title III Program and has acted as interim and associate dean in the Brimmer College of Business and Information Science.
Through her leadership, the university has strengthened its strategic partnerships with corporations such as Google and Cargill to generate $6 million in gifts and donations to strengthen career readiness initiatives and invest in the next generation of STEM leaders. In addition to the many honors and awards Morris has received, she was given the Distinguished Administrative Staff Achievement Award at Tuskegee University.
“It is with great humility and honor that I accept the role of president," she said. "Having been a member of this remarkable university community for much of my professional career, it will be a pleasure to lead the university into the future. I look forward to working with the entire campus community to seize the opportunities that lie ahead and continue to transform Tuskegee into a leading 21st-century living and learning environment.”
Tuskegee will formally welcome Morris as the ninth president during an inauguration ceremony, planned for the weekend of April 9-11, 2022 to coincide with Founder’s Day Reunion Weekend.
