Two men facing charges connected to the 2017 White nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, are scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Tyler Bradley Dykes and William Zachary Smith are charged with burning an object with the "intent to intimidate" during the infamous demonstration, in which scores of people marched through the University of Virginia's Charlottesville campus carrying flaming tiki torches and chanting White nationalist slogans.

