Chase of stolen car from Terrell County ends in Albany

A Georgia State Patrol trooper pinned a stolen Nissan Kick against a tree after forcing its fleeing driver off the roadway on North Pointe Boulevard in Albany Wednesday morning.

ALBANY — A Wednesday-morning chase of a suspect in a stolen car that started in Terrell County ended in Albany when a state trooper forced the car off the roadway and pinned it against a tree.

The driver of the stolen Nissan Kick caused an accident at Dawson Road and Pointe North Boulevard before the officer initiated a “PIT maneuver” to end the pursuit, Sgt. Russ Covington of Georgia State Patrol Post 40 in Albany said.

