President Biden has signed legislation aimed at protecting the Chattahoochee River.

 File Photo: Rebecca Grapevine

The first-of-its-kind measure authorizes $90 million in federal funds for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work with local partners on water projects throughout the Chattahoochee River system.

