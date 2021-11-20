ALBANY -- Warning! Do not make eyes with Audrey the Chehaw Park and Zoo camel in such a way that might make her partner, Bogart, jealous.
"Camels can store a lot of water, and when they pee it can go on for a long time," Chehaw Educator Ethan Ritenour said Saturday during the zoo's annual Thanksgiving With the Animals event as a crowd of kids and their parents giggled. "If Bogart gets jealous, one of his favorite things to do is soak his tail with pee and fling it at you. And he gets good distance; he could get you where you are."
Everyone took a couple of steps back as they laughed at one of the many interesting tidbits educators shared during the special day in which Chehaw staff gave out seasonal treats to some of the zoo's animals to, according to Educator Tom Hastings, "stimulate the animals' senses, give them special treats and to foster a better understandings for young visitors of the animals in their habitat."
The zoo's camels, bats and critters in the Chehaw petting zoo were among the animals that drew special attention as a large number of children and families enjoyed the interaction of staff.
"We're from North Augusta, but my husband is a traveling nurse," Candace Floyd said as she and son Gryphon were leaving to attend an event at the Flint RiverQuarium before returning to Chehaw for more animal interactions. "Gryphon loves animals, so we spend a lot of time out here."
The Davis family -- mom Cathlene, dad Jamey and 3-year-old Ollie -- came specifically for the special day with the animals Saturday, but the Davises are regular visitors to the park/zoo.
"We're members," Cathlene Davis said. "We live outside Cordele, but we usually come to Chehaw one or two times a month. We came today to celebrate the animals' Thanksgiving."
Josh Seabolt from Tifton had a different reason to bring 4-year-old son William to the zoo.
"I used to come here when I was a kid," Josh Seabolt said. "His mom is Christmas shopping today, so we came over to see the animals instead."
Chehaw Director Morgan Seegmueller Burnette said that while the pre-Thanksgiving Thanksgiving celebration is a big draw for kids, it's not quite as big as events like Boo at the Zoo.
"There are bigger events," she said, "but this is something that people love to come out and see. I think it's a lot of fun for the kids, and it's educational for them to see the animals behaving in their natural habitat."
The events during Animal Thanksgiving are treats for the animals as well, Hastings said.
"The animals enjoy the food treats, but we do other things to stimulate their senses as well," he said. "They also respond to visual and audio cues. We have the turkey pumpkins for the camels and the kangaroos, and we have staff dressed as scarecrows -- in keeping with the fall theme -- who will interact with the animals in the petting zoo. This is the kind of up-close enrichment that kids really love as they see the animals mimic their natural behaviors."
