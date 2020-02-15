ALBANY -- After the Lee County Commission declined to appoint a board member to the Chehaw Park Authority this week, the park's governing body is proceeding with plans to include Dougherty and Lee County in the authority’s makeup.
Authorizing legislation for Chehaw expires at the end of the year, and the park authority is looking to extend it for another 10 years during the current session of the Georgia General Assembly.
The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved a resolution that would increase authority membership with the addition of one member each appointed by Dougherty County and Lee County.
The authority is seeking to add a member from each county based on previous support they have given to the park and to offer input to the two governments.
Lee County’s decision is not considered a setback, said Chehaw Executive Director Tommy Gregors.
During a called meeting this week to discuss the issue, the authority agreed to proceed on the course it mapped out last year. Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, who is a member of the authority, cast the sole vote against maintaining that course.
Dorough also cast one of three votes during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting against the proposed inclusion of members from Dougherty and Lee counties.
Gregors did not know how much the split 4-3 vote by Albany commissioners played into Lee County’s decision not to appoint a board member at this time.
The proposal from the Chehaw board to city commissioners would have reduced the number of members from nine to seven, consisting of one member each appointed by Dougherty and Lee County commissions, the Albany city manager and three appointees made by the Albany City Commission.
The resolution passed kept the nine-member board, with the city retaining the two additional appointments.
“We’ll continue to talk to legislators,” Gregors said. “I’ve got to get in touch with them next week to see what to do to keep the process going.”
Gregors also plans to reach out to Lee County commissioners.
“I’ll meet with Lee County to see what concerns they have, then we’ll go on from there,” he said.
In the past, Lee County has provided in-kind services to the park, two-thirds of which sits within its boundaries, and also has waived county fees, Gregors said. Dougherty County has provided funding through its 1 percent special-purpose local-option sales tax.
The Dougherty County Commission was scheduled to take up the resolution on Monday, but Gregors asked that the board take the issue off their agenda.
“The City Commission approved the resolution,” Gregors said. “It was not unanimous. There may have been some concern about that.
“We just need to get everybody on the same page.”
