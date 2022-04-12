Chehaw awarded grant for care of red wolves during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY — Chehaw Park & Zoo is one of 21 zoos and other facilities to be awarded reimbursement funding as part of a an Endangered Species COVID-19 Relief program, with the Albany facility receiving the full requested amount of $2,965.
Chehaw cared for five American red wolves, which are native to Georgia. The state is home to 57 species, of which nine are listed as endangered or critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Wolves born at Chehaw have been selected for wild-release programs in North Carolina in recent years.
“We are grateful to the USFWS (U.S. Fisheries and Wildlife Service) and AZA (American Zoo Association) for this award of funding,” Tommy Gregors, executive director of the Artesian Alliance, which manages Chehaw, said in a news release. “This funding directly benefits our critically endangered red wolf population and ensures Chehaw animal care staff can continue their important work to help save this threatened animal.”
Chehaw currently has two red wolves, a breeding pair that includes a female born at the zoo in 2012, Samantha Sassone, director of living collections, said. The zoo has had red wolves, which are the property of the Wildlife Service, since 2003 and the first litter was born there in 2012.
The red wolf, which once ranged the Southeastern United States to as far west as Texas and as far north as Pennsylvania, was at one time thought to be extinct.
“It wasn’t until we started settling this area that we started killing them,” Sassone said. “Every healthy ecosystem has predators.”
Red wolves hunt animals as small as birds as well as larger prey, including raccoons and rabbits, and occasionally deer
Four pups were removed from a 2016 litter born at Chehaw and placed with a mother that had recently given birth, who adopted them as her own, Sassone said. A brother of that Chehaw-born wolf, his mate and their offspring are scheduled to be released into the wild this year.
The federal funding, part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan, was awarded to zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens and other facilities whose work went toward helping save animals and plants in danger of extinction.
More than $1.6 million of the $30 million approved by Congress for the program was awarded in the first round of grants.
“We suffered financially, our attendance suffered” during the pandemic, Sassone said.
Stacker researched the former jobs of all current U.S. Supreme Court justices, including education, early career, and position held prior to their Supreme Court confirmation. We included important papers, cases, and challenges on the road to the SCOTUS. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.