ALBANY -- Three Dougherty County attractions will take a look at their futures with a study approved on Wednesday by their boards.
The study will examine Chehaw Park, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center in their quest to develop master plans to guide them and provide focus for their operations going forward.
“We had marathon board meetings yesterday, so all three agreed to it,” said Tommy Gregors, who serves as executive director of each of the organizations.
Gregors said he expects the contract with Felis Consulting to be signed soon and for work to begin in July and be completed in June 2021.
Felis is a consulting group that specializes in developing long-term strategies for small zoos and aquariums. According to the company’s website, it has worked with a number of attractions, including the Georgia Aquarium, SeaWorld San Diego and zoos in Tulsa, Saint Louis and Milwaukee County.
Felis will be paid $158,000 plus reimbursable expenses for its work.
During the study, the company will conduct an analysis of the facilities, meet with community members and stakeholders, and look at future attendance impact, Gregors said.
“The master plan looks at all parts of our business and how we develop programs, whether we do on-site or off-site and how we develop facilities as well,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hit on attendance at Chehaw, which also was heavily damaged by straight-line winds in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018. Damage included the bear exhibit area and destruction of the lemur exhibit area. Repair work is ongoing.
The park was closed from March 16 until shortly before Memorial Day due to the pandemic.
“We’ve seen some of our attendance come back, but it’s not at the same rate as last year,” Gregors said.
Going forward, the park may need to look at how it provides services, possibly shifting to more virtual learning and excursions during which employees transport animals to schools, he said.
“We’re looking at how we transform, how we serve the public,” Gregors said. “We’ve received a grant for some virtual exhibits. We anticipate field trips may not be back for the near future. We’re figuring out how we reach students.
“We go out to festivals now. We’re taking animals out. We may need to look at doing some of that. It might be we actually go to schools versus the schools coming to us.”
A marketing director also is looking on building membership and educational opportunities for the three organizations.
On Tuesday, the Albany City Commission approved a one-year agreement with the Chehaw Park Authority to manage the property, and it has urged that the park develop a master plan. The commission also is providing $822,000 in funding for the budget year beginning July 1.
Chehaw’s history dates back to 1937, when it was developed as a state park. The city of Albany leased about 100 acres in 1974 to create the animal park, and it was dedicated in 1977. The state later donated the rest of the property, about 700 acres, to the park.
Chehaw has had only one master plan, developed in the 1980s, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said. And that plan was never fully implemented, he noted.
“The problem was it was too extensive for what the market could support,” Dorough said. “The other issue was it didn’t take into account the elevation. During the 1994 flood, they lost some animals; some (exhibit) areas were under water.”
During the time Zoo Atlanta managed the park, it prepared a report with an outline for improvements, but those plans also were never fully developed, the mayor said.
Dorough, who is a member of the Chehaw Park Authority, said he is in favor of restoring city funding that was cut in recent years back to about $1.2 million per year.
“I think all the decisions made over the years, though well-intended, would have been better if we had a master plan,” Dorough said of Chehaw. “We have to understand the physical and geographical limitations of where we are. We need the master plan to set the direction for the park, but also so the community knows this is what we’re doing.
“A master plan is going to be important when you go to the county (Dougherty), the city and Lee County, even, so you can say this is our plan and this is what we want.”
