ALBANY — Through an online survey, Chehaw is seeking input from the public as it plans for the future.
"We are in the process of developing a new strategic plan as we move beyond recovery from Hurricane Michael," officials from the park said in a news release. "Your valuable insight and feedback is essential in our strategic planning process.
"Your responses to this brief survey will be used to identify Chehaw's priorities over the next three to five years."
Chehaw officials said they hope to reach a wide range of people with the survey, and encourage forwarding this questionnaire to others.
The survey is accessible at ugeorgia.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a5niAgAdTDE3D5X.
Those with questions about the survey, how feedback will be used in planning efforts or additional comments can contact Executive Director Tommy Gregors at tgregors@chehaw.org.