ALBANY — Chehaw Park’s plan to add board members from Dougherty and Lee County commissions may have hit a roadblock, as Albany’s incoming mayor says he objects the idea.
Kermit “Bo” Dorough said he is opposed to adding one appointee to the Chehaw Park Authority since the proposed appointee’s organization does not contribute to Chehaw’s operating budget. The authority is the governing board of the zoo, located on land in Dougherty and Lee counties.
Currently the authority consists of one Albany City Commission member, seven members appointed by city commissioners and one member appointed by Friends of Chehaw.
A proposed restructuring would change that to have one member each appointed by Friends of Chehaw, the Dougherty County Commission and the Lee County Commission. The other four members would consist of Albany’s city manager and three members appointed by the Albany City Commission.
“I don’t agree with it,” Dorough said. “First thing, the city is the only one of the entities that funds the park. Why should Lee County have representation when they don’t financially support the park? Why should Dougherty County have representation if they’re not funding the park?”
The Chehaw Park Authority has struggled to have enough members at meetings for a quorum to conduct business, Dorough said. If that’s the case, members who are not attending meetings can be replaced without changing the structure of the board.
“I think it would be great for Dougherty and Lee County to have appointments (equal) to what they contribute to the park,” Dorough said. “If either county is willing to subsidize the operation of the park, they should have representation.”
The city of Albany contributed about $900,000 to Chehaw operations this year.
That amount has been higher in the past for the park, which operated as a city authority when it opened in 1977, Dorough said. The cut in funding was part of why the zoo lost accreditation, he said, and boosting the amount the city contributes is one of his goals as mayor.
“The city’s going to have to do a better job when it comes to SPLOST (sales tax) money so they can construct habitats,” Dorough said. “The park is not the attraction it was 10 years ago. Unless it gets some funding, I think that decline will continue.”
The Chehaw board voted to move forward with the outlined changes in how members are appointed, so that remains the plan at the moment, Chehaw Executive Director Tommy Gregors said. He said he will work with elected officials on the proposal.
The local legislation under which the park operates expires in December 2020, so the General Assembly session that begins in January is the last chance for lawmakers to vote on new legislation before that time.
“Right now, I’m acting at the direction of the Park Authority,” Gregors said. “That’s sort of where we are right now. We’ll be working on that and meeting with the mayor-elect (Dorough) and hearing what he has to say moving forward. We’ve got to work out the differences and see where we want to go.”
While Dougherty County and Lee County have not directly contributed toward the park’s operating budget, both governments have assisted Chehaw, Dougherty County with some SPLOST funding for special projects and Lee County through in-kind work and other contributions of services, said Gregors, who pointed out that two-thirds of the park actually is located within Lee County.
“We hope that the additional financial support (from them) will follow with them having appointments,” he said. “We do think that by being able to expand the board, that will help. It’s not a guarantee. We want to start thinking about the future, but it would not require that.
“(Proposed) legislation right now does not bind anybody to financially support the park. It just creates the park authority and establishes its obligations and operation as it (pertains) to Chehaw.”
The proposal also would change the name from Chehaw Wild Animal Park to Chehaw Park & Zoo.
Local governments will need to present resolutions to the local delegation of state lawmakers, who would present the proposal to the Legislature during the session that begins in January.
Gregors said there is time to work out details once city and county officials start meeting next year after the holiday break and the new City Commission members take office. In addition to Dorough, the Albany City Commission will have two other new members: Chad Warbington in Ward IV and Demetrius Young in Ward VI.
Dorough, a former Chehaw board member, said he will continue to support the park.
“I don’t think there’s any disagreement about Chehaw and the other attractions and what they do for our quality of life and economic development,” Gregors said. “The question is how we fund that and end up with as many funding sources as we can to make it all work.
“We’ll get it worked out.”