ALBANY -- When school is out for Spring Break, Chehaw is the place to be.
Chehaw Park and Zoo is hosting two sessions of Spring Break Camp to catch students from as many surrounding schools as possible. Captain Planet Spring Break Camp Adventure runs from March 30-April 3 and April 6-10 for kids ages 4-12 years old. Chehaw camps are expertly designed to entertain and engage children while educating them at the same time.
Campers become Planeteers during their week of camp and work to protect Mother Earth from the environmental challenges around the globe. Each day of camp includes a zoo visit, hands-on animal encounter, games, crafts, fun activities, and more.
Price is $135 for all five days, or $30 per day. Camp runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with a free early drop-off at 8 a.m. After Camp Care is available from 3-6 p.m. for $10 per day or $40 per week. Lunches can be purchased as well to make the week even easier. Register more than one camper for a full week session and receive a $10 discount on the second camper’s full session price.
Members receive $5 off week sessions as well as half-price After Camp Care. For more information, or to register, visit www.chehaw.regfox.com/spring-break-camp-2020 or contact the park's Education department at (229) 430-3012.
Chehaw is a nonprofit organization located at 105 Chehaw Park Road and is open every day of the year. The Park, founded close to eight decades ago, has expanded to an 800-acre campus and includes a zoo that houses hundreds of animals in naturalistic exhibits and annually hosts over 100,000 visitors. From the zoo to the endless recreational opportunities, Chehaw has an activity for every visitor. For more information, call (229) 430-5275. Chehaw is located in Albany.
